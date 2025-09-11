Celebrities Jason Isaacs, Antony Starr join additional artists announced for Big Texas Comicon

Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series are among the new actors coming to the Big Texas Comicon.

SAN ANTONIO – Big Texas Comicon has announced additional artists joining the lineup for this year’s event.

On Wednesday, organizers said in a news release that Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series are among the new actors coming to the convention.

Fans can also expect to see the following list of artists:

Luis Guzmán from “Wednesday”

Kristen Schaal from “Bob’s Burgers”

Harvey Guillén from “What We Do in the Shadows”

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser from “Cobra Kai”

Kane “Glenn Jacobs”

The Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy

Thunder Rosa

Christopher Mintz-Plasse from “Superbad”

Henry Winkler from “Happy Days”

Previous stars of the convention announced in March include:

Jaime Campbell Bower from “Stranger Things”

Martin Kove from “Cobra Kai”

Michael Jai White from “Spawn”

Thomas Jane from “The Punisher”

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Priscilla Presley from the “Naked Gun” movie series

This year, Big Texas Comicon will take place from Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Tickets are $20 for a Friday pass, $35 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. A three-day pass costs $60, and an Express Pass (VIP) will be available for $250.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

