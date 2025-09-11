First responders participate in 9/11 memorial climb at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – In its 14th year, first responders from across the area descended on San Antonio for the annual 9/11 tower climb.

Thursday marked 24 years since the deadly terror attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and shocked the nation.

This year’s climb was moved to the Alamodome from the Tower of the Americas due to renovations.

The event, officially called the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb, has been held at the Tower of the Americas for approximately a decade.

Participants climbed the stairs in the Alamodome’s lower levels twice, stopping at times to commemorate moments from that Tuesday in 2001.

KSAT’s Patty Santos spoke to two Universal City firefighters participating in the event for the first time.

Participants carried 343 tags for the firefighters who died. Seventy-nine tags for law enforcement and EMS personnel were also carried, according to a news release.

The San Antonio tower climb followed similar ceremonies across the United States, including at the Pentagon and the World Trade Center in New York.

See below to hear from other first responders who participated:

