More than 91,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled due to loss of drive power

Two automakers have issued recalls for certain models due to serious safety concerns.

Chrysler and VinFast Auto, an electric vehicle dealer, are recalling some of their vehicles due to a potential safety risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Chrysler

The company is recalling around 91.787 of its 2022 to 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) vehicles because they may experience a loss in drive power due to a software error.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, the NHTSA said.

While Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA’s website beginning on Thursday for consumer use, the remedy is still under development.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Oct. 23. Owners can call Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403.

The NHTSA said Chrysler’s number for this recall is 73C.

You can find the recall information here.

VinFast Auto

Around 6,314 of VinFast’s 2023 to 2025 VF8 vehicles are being pulled because the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) may activate during wide turns and cause unexpected steering wheel movements.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The company will update the ADAS software for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on Oct. 24.

Owners can contact VinFast customer service at 1-833-503-0600, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.