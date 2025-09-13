2 students arrested in connection with ‘viable threat’ against Harper High School, sheriff’s office says

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two Harper High School students were arrested in connection with an investigation into a “viable threat” against the school, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified of a potential threat to the campus on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Investigators determined there was a threat to students and staff and enough probable cause to obtain arrest warrants.

One male student was charged with a third‑degree felony and a state‑jail felony related to the threat. He was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center.

On Sept. 11, the sheriff’s office said a second male student was charged with a state‑jail felony and had an additional warrant pending. He was also arrested and placed in juvenile detention.

“At this time, we can only release certain information based on the age of the students,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it believes there is no longer a threat to Harper Independent School District related to the arrested students.

The investigation remains ongoing.

