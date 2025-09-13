Hill Country communities unite at Ingram’s first home game post-flooding; Comfort wins 47-35

INGRAM – Ingram Tom Moore High School hosted its first home football game of the season on Friday.

The team played their biggest rival, Comfort High School, and Ingram took home the win, 47-35.

This game took place just more than two months after the Fourth of July flooding devastated the Texas Hill Country communities.

Fans said they were excited to be at the game to cheer on their favorite team, but the most important part was spending time with their community after a rough summer.

“Everything that we’ve walked through during the summer has been so hard for everyone and it has been a very difficult summer, just full of hardships and trauma,” Stephanie Seefeldt said. “We’re just ready to be together again and do fun things.”

Seefeldt is with the Ingram Athletic Booster Club, which organized a tailgate ahead of the Friday night football game at Ingram’s football stadium.

On July 4, the Ingram school grounds served as a reunification point for campers rescued from being stranded along the Guadalupe River. Helicopters landed, reuniting children with their families at Ingram ISD.

Ingram was a place of uncertainty two months before Friday’s football game. However, this game brought smiles to people cheering on both teams because of just how far the community has come since July 4.

Seefeldt said it was important to organize the tailgate for this game so the communities impacted by the flooding can support each other and take a quick break from the rebuilding process.

“The team, it’s the parents, everybody, it’s just been great,” Seefeldt said.

Comfort won the football game on the Ingram football field, but fans left with their hearts full after a night with neighbors, friends and family.

“It was super important for me to come and support my team,” Madilynn Seefeldt, an Ingram graduate, said.