Multiple agencies uncover 500+ pounds of meth worth over $1M in railcar, SAPD says

A narcotics detection K9 alerted authorities during a rail freight inspection to a railcar in transit.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies seized more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine found in a railcar, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) detail, Drug Enforcement Administration HIDTA detail, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Union Pacific Special Agents conducted a joint operation in San Antonio on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officials found and seized more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $1 million, according to SAPD.

HIDTA detectives and agents will investigate further, according to SAPD.

