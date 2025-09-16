Edgewood ISD board meets amid tensions over woman’s arrest during public comment last month

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District board members will meet for a regular board meeting on Tuesday, their first since district police arrested a woman during public comment last month.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

During their last regular board meeting on Aug. 19, Edgewood ISD police arrested Maribel Gardea, the executive director of MindShiftED Parent Institute, after she spoke past her allotted time during public comment.

Gardea was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and interrupting a meeting or procession.

Although the Bexar County District Attorney chose not to pursue charges, Gardea says she is still banned from Edgewood ISD property.

She is organizing a rally on Tuesday evening outside the board meeting.

In a news release, MindShiftED stated that Edgewood ISD Superintendent Eduardo Hernández “agreed to address the parent resolution openly.”

“MindShiftED believes this progress should be met with patience, persistence, and actions rooted in collaboration,” the release states.

“Board meetings are not only a space for accountability, they are where trust is built, where parents feel seen, and where MindShiftED actively models what partnership and unity with families looks like in real time,” the release continues. “MindShiftED exists to work with parents in an effort to influence policy change in their school districts, ensuring that the voices of families drive meaningful solutions. We look forward to working with parents to draft a clear set of actionable steps towards the formal adoption of a community resolution addressing parent and student needs.”

During the meeting, the board is expected to vote on several items, including monitoring student success goals, adopting policy updates recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards and approving contracts with outside partners.

