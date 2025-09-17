Baby food sold at Walgreens recalled over possible lead contamination

Certain baby food is being recalled for high levels of lead

SAN ANTONIO – One lot of baby food is being voluntarily recalled due to possible high levels of lead, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sprout Organics is pulling a certain lot of its Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach for babies six months and older because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

No illnesses have been reported. The company said the recall impacts no other products.

The product was sold in 3.5-ounce pouches at Walgreens and several stores in the South region of the U.S.

Some of the other stores may include CVS Pharmacy, Sprouts Farmer Market, Target and Walmart, according to the company’s “Where to Find” page.

If you have the product, return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund.

According to Yale Medicine, exposure to lead in children can cause lead poisoning. Depending on the age and level of exposure, this can range from no symptoms to causing behavioral issues, learning problems, anemia and abdominal pain.

You can find more information on the recall by clicking here.