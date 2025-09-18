San Antonio City Council to vote on $4 billion budget, policy proposal process in Thursday meeting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council will meet on Thursday morning to vote on the $4 billion city budget and an amended ordinance for the policy proposal process.

City staff presented a draft spending plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 to council members last month. The entire $4.04 billion budget is a 2.2% increase over the $3.96 billion budget the previous council approved for the current fiscal year, ending on Sept. 30.

Final adjustments from council members are still pending.

Ideas on the table include adding more police officers and offering bigger raises for city employees.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and the city council remain at odds over how council policy proposals advance.

On Friday, council members Teri Castillo (D5), Marina Alderete Gavito (D7), Misty Spears (D9) and Marc Whyte (D10) submitted a Four Signature Memorandum requesting a special meeting to amend the current Council Consideration Requests (CCR) ordinance.

Jones has been pushing for council members to resubmit any CCRs filed before she and the other new council members were sworn in on June 18.

She wants the Governance Committee, of which she is the chairwoman, to review any previous CCRs that have yet to be voted on.

Council members have resisted that idea, as well as the notion that the mayor could demand that change on her own.

Castillo, Alderete Gavito, Spears and Whyte suggest amending the CCR ordinance to ensure that the status of a CCR remains unchanged despite the introduction of new council members or a new mayor.

“The process timelines may be reasonably adjusted to accommodate the formation of new Committees and the appointment of Council Committee members,” a draft of the ordinance states.

They also propose that the CCR process not be altered without a city council vote.

