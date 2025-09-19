When you should ship packages through USPS for arrival before Christmas

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not December yet, but the U.S. Postal Service is sharing the recommended mailing and shipping dates for the holiday season to ensure your packages get delivered before Christmas Day.

If you’re sending a package from the contiguous U.S. states, like Texas, you have until the following dates:

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

People shipping from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories have until these dates:

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

USPS reminds customers to send packages early to ensure they arrive by their intended date.

You can find a complete list of suggested dates that include military and international addresses here.