Tickets on sale for concert benefitting Hunt residents impacted by Hill Country flooding

HUNT, Texas – A benefit concert for residents of Hunt recovering from the Hill Country floods is slated for next month.

The “Hope for Hunt” concert will be held at Pure Country BBQ and Grill in Boerne on Oct. 18. Tickets for the event, which are limited to 1,500, are now on sale.

All proceeds will be split evenly between the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Hunt Preservation Society, organizer Marissa Rios said.

Officials are looking for sponsors.

More than two months have passed since the disaster, and volunteer numbers have dwindled. Rios, however, has been a volunteer in Hunt for several weeks.

“The volunteer fire department was the backbone when all this started. They were called upon, and they came through for this town.”

Rios said she initially expected to be in Hunt for a day but has since become deeply involved and plans to move there permanently.

For weeks, she helped organize food, volunteers and other on‑the‑ground support. She is part of a small core group that is still on the ground coordinating for those in need.

Ross said the benefit will include a special performance by Skylar Darrington, a survivor of Camp Mystic.

Read more: