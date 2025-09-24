How to make sure you are registered to vote in the Nov. 4 election

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

If you want to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you’ll want to make sure you’re registered to vote by Oct. 6.

Recommended Videos

In Bexar County, voters will decide if they want to help pay for a new San Antonio Spurs arena downtown and upgrades to county-owned facilities around the team’s current home, the Frost Bank Center.

Across Texas, 17 constitutional amendments are on the ballot. Click here to read more about those propositions.

>> 17 statewide propositions will appear on the November ballot. Here’s what Texas voters need to know.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

How to know if you’re registered to vote

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

Or, you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the Nov. 4 election

The last day to register to vote: Oct. 6

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail: Oct. 24

Early voting period: Oct. 20-31

Early voting hours

Oct. 20-Oct. 24: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 26: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 27-Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Read also: