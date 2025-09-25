Skip to main content
KSAT Connect photos and videos show the lightning show left behind a cool front

Share photos and videos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or on KSAT.com

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

St. Anthony's Church in Elmendorf, Texas. FROM KSAT CONNECT USER: "snowbird" (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Some areas across South Central Texas and the Alamo City skipped out on the much-needed rain Wednesday night. While we missed the rainfall, we are now experiencing much drier and cooler conditions.

Others to the south saw multiple inches.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air and online.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.

Last nights beautiful lightning storm from Pleasanton
K09

Last nights beautiful lightning storm from Pleasanton

0
Pleasanton
St.anthonys church in Elmendorf Texas. Nice display of lightning .
snowbird

St.anthonys church in Elmendorf Texas. Nice display of lightning .

0
Elmendorf
Fan1
0
San Antonio
Kiffer321

Clouds glowing from lightning in the distance. South of San Antonio. Video taken near Ft Sam Houston cemetery.

0
Fort Sam Houston
SlyFox1214

Lightening

0
Lakehills

KSAT Weather Authority resources:

