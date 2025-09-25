KSAT Connect photos and videos show the lightning show left behind a cool front

SAN ANTONIO – Some areas across South Central Texas and the Alamo City skipped out on the much-needed rain Wednesday night. While we missed the rainfall, we are now experiencing much drier and cooler conditions.

Others to the south saw multiple inches.

Recommended Videos

Rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air and online.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.

Kiffer321 Clouds glowing from lightning in the distance. South of San Antonio. Video taken near Ft Sam Houston cemetery. 1 day ago 0 Fort Sam Houston

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Mother’s Day” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

KSAT Weather Authority resources: