San Antonio police looking for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Blaine Owen was last contacted on Monday, according to police.

Owen is 5 feet 9 inches tall, police said. He has blue eyes, short dark blonde hair and is right-handed.

Blaine Owen (Courtesy of Chad and Jennifer Owen)

Owen was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and gray slack pants. Police said he was last seen at the H-E-B on U.S. Highway 281 and Evans Road.

Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.