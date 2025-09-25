Skip to main content
San Antonio police looking for missing teen

Anyone with information on Blaine Owen’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Blaine Owen (Courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Blaine Owen was last contacted on Monday, according to police.

Owen is 5 feet 9 inches tall, police said. He has blue eyes, short dark blonde hair and is right-handed.

Blaine Owen (Courtesy of Chad and Jennifer Owen)

Owen was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and gray slack pants. Police said he was last seen at the H-E-B on U.S. Highway 281 and Evans Road.

Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

