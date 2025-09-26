KSAT tracking grocery prices: September 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Since April 2025, KSAT has been consistently tracking prices every month at two separate stores in different parts of town on 15 different items. The items include staples like bread, eggs and peanut butter.

H-E-B

Here’s how the prices have changed at H-E-B:

You can expect to pay the same price for orange juice, cereal and bread.

But prices have gone up for pinto beans, quick oats and toilet paper, the biggest jump in cost are on coffee and turkey breast almost $2.

If you bought the items like cheese, tortillas, peanut butter, bananas, milk and eggs, you’d pay a dollar more this month than you would have in April.

H-E-B Food Prices (KSAT 12 News)

WALMART

Here’s how the prices have changed at Walmart:

At Walmart, your overall total would be less than in April for the same items.

Prices dropped on things like cheese, eggs and milk. But expect to pay a lot more for turkey breast and coffee.

Prices for beans, peanut butter, orange juice and oats went up. Prices for toilet paper, bread and cereal remained the same.

To save on groceries, remember to look at your store app for coupons and buy generic brands.