12th annual Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio raises more than $60,000 for brain cancer research

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers came together on Saturday to support efforts to fund research for brain cancer through the 12th annual Head for the Cure 5K.

“We’ve been doing this for six years for Grandma Granado. My daughter’s been participating as well, so the whole family gathers every year to bring love and joy into this, you know, because it’s a big thing. She survived ten years, so this is a big deal for her and our family,” one participant told KSAT.

The 5K started in San Antonio as a way to bring together a community of people who have either battled brain cancer or supported a loved one through their journey with the disease.

The event also honors Jim Boyle, the late KSAT 12 news director.

This year, runners and walkers raised more than $64,000 to continue research efforts.

“I’m grateful for everybody that’s here, especially [KSAT] and especially the sponsors and all the people here that want to keep on going. I want to keep going,” Grandma Granado told KSAT. “I’m being blessed. And thank you ... all of you.”

“My cousin had brain cancer when she was born, and I love my cousin a lot, and it really touched me. And I came out here, woke up at 6 in the morning with the drive to run,” said one member of the Holmes High School soccer team who ran on Saturday. “I had soccer practice yesterday in the morning, but I’m ready to come out here and run.”

Watch KSAT’s coverage of Head for the Cure below: