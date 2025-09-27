Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old with cognitive impairment

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 87-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Karen Perkins, who was last seen around noon Friday in Nixon.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has blue eyes and red or auburn hair, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Perkins may be traveling in a 2013 black Ford Expedition with Texas license plate number CJK0460, DPS said.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.