Doja Cat expands ‘Tour Ma Vie’ with San Antonio stop in 2026

Doja Cat performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Doja Cat is extending her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” to include five Texas stops, including one in San Antonio.

Doja Cat will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 6, 2026.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7; sign up at this link by 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5 to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, at dojacat.com.

According to a news release from Live Nation, Doja Cat expanded her tour to include new dates for 2026 across Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.

These new dates follow the singer’s previously revealed 2025 shows across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Next year, Doja Cat will perform at Austin’s Moody Center on Nov. 3, 2026, Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Nov. 4, 2026, and Houston’s Toyota Center on Nov. 7, 2026.

