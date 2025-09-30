San Antonio woman accused of striking puppy multiple times on video accepts plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – A woman caught on video allegedly hitting her puppy multiple times accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Havanna Dejonet Miller, 23, faces up to 10 years punishment and up to a $10,000 fine for a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge, which could include probation or jail time.

She is expected to be sentenced Oct. 28.

Video from January allegedly shows Miller striking her 3-month-old poodle, Thanos, on a West Side apartment balcony multiple times. She was formally indicted in February.

Miller was in court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Jury selection was originally expected to begin on Tuesday, with the trial set to start on Wednesday.

WARNING: The video below contains content that may be disturbing. KSAT decided to leave out most of the audio and only show a small clip of the abuse.

