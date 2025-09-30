SAPD officer seeks reinstatement after alleged failure to follow multiple department protocols

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is trying to get his job back on the force after he was placed on indefinite suspension.

The arbitration hearing began Monday morning for Raul Rodriguez.

Following an internal affairs investigation, Rodriguez was placed on indefinite suspension.

During the hearing, a witness for the city, SAPD Sgt. James Reyna, testified that he began investigating several documented deficiencies against Rodriguez in August 2023.

Reyna said the investigation looked into the possible violations such as Rodriguez being accused of failing to make crash reports, failure to follow body cam protocols, follow dash cam recording violations, failure to return to service immediately and four other possible violations.

Reyna said the alleged violations spanned over a two-month period.

Rosa Phifer, the attorney representing the City of San Antonio, said Rodriguez’s actions presented Monday showed a pattern of an officer who did not fulfill their responsibilities.

“It’s not gonna be some big event, but it is going to be a consistent display of neglected duties throughout at least a two-month period,” Phifer said.

Rodriguez is being represented by attorney Kay Cee Cole.

SAPD Chief William McManus is also expected to testify on Tuesday when the arbitration hearing will continue.