Mayor, city manager to give update on federal government shutdown impact in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and City Manager Erik Walsh will provide an update on Wednesday on the potential impacts of the federal government shutdown on San Antonio residents and city services.

The briefing is expected to start at 1:45 p.m. at City Hall, and KSAT will livestream it in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, please check back at a later time.

Jones and Walsh are expected to discuss how the shutdown may impact local services and the community.

>> What happens now that a government shutdown is underway

The federal government shut down on Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement on funding.

Roughly 750,000 federal workers were expected to be furloughed, with some potentially fired, according to the Associated Press.

While work at some government offices will continue and furloughed federal workers will continue to get paid, many offices will be shuttered — perhaps permanently, the AP reported.

About 38,000 federal workers are located between the San Antonio and New Braunfels area.

