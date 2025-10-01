Southwest Side woman cuts yards at no cost to veterans, people with financial & medical problems

SAN ANTONIO – A Southwest Side woman is paying it forward for veterans, people with financial struggles and those with medical complications by mowing their yards for free.

Margie Gomez has been doing this service since 2017.

Although she cuts yards for a living, she realized that some groups of people could use a helping hand at no cost, which is why she was recognized by the state years ago for her kind gesture.

For veterans, she said it’s about showing appreciation.

“My husband is an Army veteran,” Gomez said. “My three sons are Marines, so I just want to treat people in the neighborhood the way I would want my family to be treated after serving our country.”

During her services, she also understood that there are people who can’t cut their yards due to a medical situation.

“One of my clients is a veteran, but he was injured badly, so he is unable to do yard work,” she said. “So I want to give back where I can because that money could be used to go somewhere else.”

According to Precise Irrigation and Landscape for San Antonio, the average cost for this service ranges from $50 to $150. That expense can add up, having to pay that every two weeks to keep yards maintained.

Gomez said she loves giving back in this way because it is therapeutic for her.

“The message I want to pass along is for people to spread kindness,” she said. “A simple smile, a good gesture, a wave could make a difference for someone. I do this because I want to give back to people, and it makes me feel good inside.”

Gomez said if you live in the Solana Ridge area and you fall into one of these categories of need, she will gladly provide her services. Just look for her custom-made Mystery Machine with “Scooby Doo” decals.