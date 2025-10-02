More than 200 veterans locked up at Bexar County jail in September, new data shows

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Oct. 1 marks one month since a state law aimed at helping incarcerated veterans went into effect.

Senate Bill 2938 requires sheriffs to verify the veteran status of inmates at county jails.

Data shows that at least 218 veterans were detained at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center at some point, between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

“It’s given us a little more fidelity on our data,” said Keith Wilson, executive director of the Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Center.

Since the law took effect, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been sending Wilson a weekly list of veterans at its county jail. Wilson’s team uses that information to help veterans who are behind bars.

“We help them understand what resources out there, but also to start talking to them while they’re in jail,” Wilson said. “I’ve got some social workers right now that already working in the jail.”

Wilson said after speaking with inmates, social workers confirmed what many suspected: homelessness is one of the biggest challenges for veterans at the Bexar County jail.

“About 70% either have no place to go, or [are] facing eviction, or are in some sort of transitional housing, temporary housing, shelters,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that others are out of work and/or battling mental health or substance abuse.

“If you lose hope and you become desperate and you feel like there’s no point in going on, that’s when terrible things happen,” State Sen. Jose Menendez said.

Menendez, who authored SB 2938, said the law aims to understand the struggles veterans face so they can be connected with services from places such as the Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Center before getting into legal trouble.

Wilson said that now that incarcerated veterans are identified, his office can also work with them after they are released from jail.

“We’re actually calling people after they’ve been released, just to say, ‘Hey, we’re with Bexar County’s Department of Military and Veterans Services. We have access to resources, and we have services that we can help connect you with.’ And that’s been making a difference,” Wilson said.

