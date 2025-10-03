Man found dead after fire at abandoned West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s body was recovered from an abandoned fire-stricken West Side home late Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to heavy flames in most of the house in the 500 block of North Colorado Street around 11:10 p.m.

After crews extinguished the flames and began searching the debris, they found the man’s body, SAFD said.

It is unclear how the man died.

The man’s identity and official cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The home, a total loss, is considered a dangerous structure, SAFD said. Crews were expected to contact the city to possibly demolish the structure.

SAFD said the home was allegedly known to have squatters.

