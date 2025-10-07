Fuerza Unida debuts clothing line at free fashion show on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Fuerza Unida will launch their first-ever clothing line at a free fashion show on Friday, Oct. 10.

The Fuerza Creativa Fashion Show begins at 6 p.m. at Texas Sugar Daddies on 1135 Mission Road.

The organization’s mission is to empower workers, particularly women of color, and their families to achieve social, economic, and environmental justice through education, organizing, and advocacy.

The clothing line was created through the organization’s Threads of Justice program. Each piece in the collection tells a story of resilience, dignity, and creativity from the “costureras” who built this powerful movement.

For the first time, these designs will also be available for digital purchase, ensuring the program continues to grow and sustain itself for years to come.

The show will feature Latina leaders and advocates from across San Antonio volunteering as models, including Irene Chavez, Christine Martinez, Estrellita Garcia-Diaz, Minelly Montes, Juany Torres, Priscilla Aguilar, Erika Robinson, Brandyn Rodriguez, Destiny Espinoza, Lucy Adame-Clark, Michael Valdez, and Sara Briseño Gernish.

The evening will be hosted by April Monterrosa, founder of Live From The Southside, who will serve as both MC and marketing sponsor.

Guests will also enjoy live performances, including a special set by Conjunto Heritage Taller, as well as heartfelt moments celebrating the legacy and ongoing impact of Fuerza Unida’s work.

Founded in 1990 after the closure of Levi Strauss manufacturing plants in San Antonio, Fuerza Unida was created by women who refused to be silenced.

When hundreds of Southside workers — primarily Mexican and Mexican American women — were left jobless and without compensation, Viola Casares and Petra Mata joined forces with hundreds of others to fight for justice. Their courage and persistence gave birth to a movement that continues to this day, standing for the rights and dignity of workers everywhere.

Interim Executive Director Gabriela Ibarra Noriega shared, “I am deeply honored to lead Fuerza Unida during this transformative moment in our history. This fashion show represents the beauty that rises when the community comes together. Through every challenge, we’ve witnessed what makes the Southside so special — people showing up for one another. You are part of this legacy and the thread that keeps our story strong. Together, we honor the past and create a more just and hopeful future.”

The organization continues to advance the rights of women, immigrants, and low-income workers by providing education, training, and resources that help protect their rights and strengthen their communities.

Through initiatives like Threads of Justice, Fuerza Unida ensures that the stories of San Antonio’s women continue to inspire change and progress.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

