San Antonio area school districts report few issues with state’s new cellphone ban policy

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT wanted to find out what, if any, issues area school districts were having with the new cellphone policy since school started.

KSAT reached out to several school districts across San Antonio.

A spokesperson for Northside ISD stated that they don’t have a way to track incidents where cellphones have been taken away or calls have been made to parents due to a policy violation.

But overall, the district has not been hearing of any major issues on its campuses.

San Antonio ISD reported 40 incidents related to its Electronic Device Administration code. That number included issues with all electronics.

Southwest ISD had 25 issues with phones at 6 out of 19 campuses. Additionally, it is noted that the majority of students are complying.

KSAT is waiting for a response from Edgewood ISD, Southside ISD and South San ISD.

House Bill 1481, signed into law in August, requires all school systems to adopt and implement a policy prohibiting the use of cellphones.

On Monday, North East ISD discussed its policy and a subsequent investigation into it by the Texas Education Agency.

