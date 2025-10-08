Holy Cross HS coach charged with invasive recording had ‘many images’ of victim undressing, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A Holy Cross High School coach accused of making invasive recordings on a hidden camera in his office had “many images” of the victim undressing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Armando Flores, 34, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with invasive visual recording, Bexar County court records show.

Over the weekend, KSAT obtained a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal about a “credible report” of misconduct on campus.

Principal Rene Escobedo stated in the letter that the conduct had ceased and that no students or faculty members were at risk.

On Monday, San Antonio police confirmed a school employee was under criminal investigation.

SAPD confirmed Tuesday evening that Flores was accused of placing “a motion-censored camera disguised as an alarm clock in his office.”

Affidavit: Flores admitted a camera was present in office but it ‘did not work’

The affidavit states that a part-time employee at Holy Cross High School used an office she shared with Flores as a changing room. Her part-time status prevented her from accessing a locker room.

The employee is identified in the affidavit as a victim. KSAT is not disclosing her position at the school.

On Aug. 8, 2025, Flores texted the victim, stating that a camera had been placed in the office to deter students from entering, according to the affidavit.

The victim responded to the text, saying, “Yikes that means I can’t change in there before games anymore. Lol,” the SAPD-issued document said.

Flores responded, saying, “I never thought it worked. I have a camera in there but it doesn’t work cause there’s no SD card,” the affidavit states.

Student confronted by Flores over allegedly moving a ‘camera’

On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, the affidavit states that a student alerted the victim to an encounter the student had with Flores, where Flores allegedly “confronted the student” about moving his “camera” inside the office.

The student, asking Flores how he knew, stated that Flores said he “saw the color of your shirt and your hair was curled,” according to the affidavit.

The victim had the student show her where the camera was located in the office, pointing to a digital-style clock device on top of a refrigerator in the office.

After inspecting the device, the victim removed a Micro SD card installed behind a battery cover, the affidavit said.

The victim contacted her daughter, who had a Micro SD card reader, and asked her to determine if there were recordings on the card. The victim’s daughter later said there were “many images of the victim changing” on it, the affidavit states.

A faculty member later confirmed to the victim that no cameras were authorized in the office. SAPD officers arrived at the scene and collected the card and device as evidence, documents state.

SAPD search warrant reveals images were remotely deleted

On Oct. 6, after SAPD applied for a search warrant on the SD card, it was determined that images and videos had been remotely deleted over Wi-Fi, according to the affidavit.

Flores may have had an application on his phone that allowed him to delete images and videos on the SD card, the affidavit stated.

Forensic investigators recovered several thumbnails, including one of the victim nude from the waist up, facing away from the device as she changed clothes in the office.

The affidavit alleges Flores deceived the victim into believing the camera inside the office did not work. The victim also provided investigators with a screen recording of the text message exchange, the affidavit said.

Investigators say in the affidavit that more evidence is being reviewed, including a forensic report on other devices seized during the search warrant. It is not immediately clear what items were recovered.

Bexar County court records indicate Flores faces a $7,500 bond.

