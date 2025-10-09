Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man last seen in Leon Valley

Ned Anderson was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge.

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 84-year-old man last seen in Leon Valley.

Ned Anderson was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge.

Recommended Videos

Anderson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anderson is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, DPS said.

Authorities believe Ned Anderson may be traveling in a blue 2013 Jeep Patriot with Texas license plate GWF2968. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities believe Anderson may be traveling in a blue 2013 Jeep Patriot with Texas license plate GWF2968.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.