Aida’s journey from leukemia diagnosis to inspiring hope

SAN ANTONIO – What should have been an exciting milestone of kindergarten turned into a medical crisis for Aida Cordeau, leading to a leukemia diagnosis that would transform not just her life, but inspire her to use her experience to encourage others.

The first signs that something was wrong came when Aida’s father noticed his daughter wasn’t herself.

“There’s something wrong with her. She’s not OK,” he urgently told his wife in a phone call that would mark the beginning of their cancer journey.

It was Aida’s mother’s careful attention to detail that proved crucial — spotting an unusually low white blood cell count in her daughter’s test results. This observation led doctors to the devastating leukemia diagnosis.

“When he came in, he gave the news to us very gently,” Brian Cordeau, Aida’s father, recalled. “But when you receive that kind of news, it’s so difficult. Just expecting starting kindergarten, this brand-new whole thing, and then it goes off the tracks.”

Hope emerged through their connection with Blood Cancer United, a nonprofit organization that became instrumental in their journey. The partnership led to the creation of “Aida’s Army,” a support system of Aida’s friends and family that continues to grow.

The family found particular solace in the Light the Night events, where cancer survivors and supporters gather with illuminated lanterns.

“It’s really cool to see all those people when it’s really dark. You’re walking and you just see all these lanterns lighting up the night,” Brian Cordeau said.

Now a senior at Sotomayor High School, Aida carries a white lantern at these events — a symbol of survival and hope.

“It’s amazing. I survived this,” she said. “I get to see everyone else who survived it, who also is carrying the white lantern, and even people who are carrying the red lantern and the yellow lanterns. It’s just seeing everyone who has come out to support and survived.”

Aida’s Army continues to expand its reach, offering encouragement to others facing similar battles. Her message to the community is clear: “Just come out to Light The Night and support everyone. If anyone is going through blood cancer or any type of cancer, you just need to be there to support them anywhere.”

