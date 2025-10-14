From courtroom to community: How the Melissa Perez case could have lasting impact on law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO – Another day of testimony wrapped up in the high-profile trial of three former San Antonio police officers accused in the 2023 shooting death of Melissa Perez, a case closely watched for what it could mean for how law enforcement responds to mental health crises.

Former SAPD officers Alfred Flores, Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos are each charged in connection with Perez’s death.

Body camera footage shown in court captured moments leading up to the shooting, when Perez — who was experiencing a mental health crisis — retreated into her apartment after reportedly causing more than $2,000 worth of damage to a fire alarm system.

Law enforcement expert Willie Ng, a master peace officer, said the case underscores the difficulty of split-second decisions during mental health calls and the importance of understanding the full picture, not just a single moment of video.

“A woman lost her life, and she had a mental illness. And the question we ask each other is, was it necessary?” Ng said.“We also gotta look at the whole picture — what happened leading up to the incident. So many people get caught up in that snapshot.”

Ng noted that while officers undergo extensive training, real-life situations can unfold differently.

“We train and train and train, and these officers get out and they still do things not the correct way,” he said. “We can only hope for the best, but sometimes these situations — they’re not cookie cutter.”

As the trial continues, Ng said if the jury convicts, it should lead to accountability for the officers and possible policy changes within the San Antonio Police Department. However, he added that the community should base its judgment on facts, not emotion.

“Let’s look at the evidence, let’s listen to testimony and make a decision based on proof, not emotion,” Ng said.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the month. If convicted, the former officers face up to life in prison.

