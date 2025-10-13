Jurors view first moments of SAPD response in Melissa Perez shooting case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Jurors on Monday saw the first body camera footage from the night Melissa Perez was fatally shot by San Antonio police officers in June 2023, as the trial for three former officers charged in her death entered its second day.

Former officers Alfred Flores, Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos are accused in the deadly shooting of Perez, 46, who was experiencing a mental health crisis on June 23, 2023, when police arrived at her Southwest Side apartment complex.

The first responding officer, Jesus Rojas, testified that Perez was not physically aggressive toward him when he first arrived after reports that she had cut the fire alarm system in her building.

“Was she physically aggressive with you at any point?” the prosecution asked.

“No, sir,” Rojas replied.

“Were there any mental health unit or personnel available to be dispatched to that call?”

“No, sir,” Rojas said.

More than two hours after that initial encounter had passed before Perez was shot and killed by the three officers.

Watch a portion of Perez and SAPD’s interaction below. This video was played for jurors in court on Monday.

Earlier in the day, jurors watched video recorded by the San Antonio Fire Department, which showed Perez speaking erratically but not threateningly as firefighters questioned her.

When police arrived and began asking about her mental health, Perez became more agitated.

“Don’t disrespect me,” Perez said in one clip played before the court. “I get offended when they tell me I have mental problems.”

Prosecutors are attempting to show Perez did not pose a threat on that night, while defense attorneys are arguing she was a danger to herself and others.

The defense played a 911 call from a resident who described Perez as “being violent” and holding pliers in her hand when she cut the fire alarm system.

The prosecution and the defense have conducted multiple cross-examinations of witnesses. Testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, all three ex-officers face up to life in prison.

