Ingram community celebrates surprise birthday for local hero

Darrin Potter of Ingram, Texas, after the July 4 flooding of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

INGRAM, Texas – It is a follow-up to a story we’ve been covering in the Hill Country.

In September, KSAT shared the story of a local artist who was leveraging his social media connections to help neighbors impacted by the flood.

On Saturday, Ingram neighbors and friends of Darrin Potter threw a surprise 60th birthday party for him to show their appreciation for the work he has done for the community.

Mary Bradley called him a “local hero.” She shared some photos with KSAT.

The event was held at Truffles and Vines.

Ingram residents celebrated their "local hero" with a surprise party Saturday. Mary Bradley shared the photos and story with KSAT. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

