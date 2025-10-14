Ingram community celebrates surprise birthday for local hero
Darrin Potter used his social media connections to help those impacted by July 4 flooding
INGRAM, Texas – It is a follow-up to a story we’ve been covering in the Hill Country.
In September, KSAT shared the story of a local artist who was leveraging his social media connections to help neighbors impacted by the flood.
On Saturday, Ingram neighbors and friends of Darrin Potter threw a surprise 60th birthday party for him to show their appreciation for the work he has done for the community.
Mary Bradley called him a “local hero.” She shared some photos with KSAT.
The event was held at Truffles and Vines.
