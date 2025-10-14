Kerr County commissioners advance progress on Guadalupe River flood warning system

Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss ongoing flood recovery efforts and the status of implementing a flood warning system.

Key agenda topics included updates on the Kerr Together Long Term Recovery Group, recommendations for the development of the Guadalupe River Flood Warning System (GRFWS), approval of new materials to repair damaged roads and acceptance of donations.

The flood in Kerr County and the surrounding areas killed over 100 people on the Fourth of July.

At the commissioners’ meeting last month, a timeline was established for implementing the GRFWS, with prediction and projection components estimated to be advanced by June 2026.

Tom Moser, a former Kerr County Commissioner and NASA project manager, explained the components in more detail.

He said the prediction system will consist of various gauges across Kerr County and the National Weather Service’s prediction. These predictors will have varying accuracies, depending on their proximity to the water and other factors to be determined.

All of the pieces will then be put into a projection model, Moser said.

When a flood is predicted, alerts will be sent through various means only in the affected areas.

Moser said the alerts will include sirens, local warning systems implemented in camps and homes, social media and Code Red. This is to ensure everyone in the area is informed.

He reported that his team has moved to phase two out of four, and it is expected to be completed by the end of the month. If so, this would put the project ahead of schedule.

Final plans for the GRFWS will include regular drills and training for emergency personnel, as well as maintenance to ensure the system operates smoothly.

Moser also brought up the Investigating Committees in the Texas Legislature, which will be looking into the July floods, according to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dan Burrows.

“I hope this special committee listens to what we’re doing in this area,” he said. “We’re doing the platinum standard.”

Kerr Together Long Term Recovery Group also provided an update on its plans to continue providing resources for Hill Country families.

Todd Brock, Executive Chair of the group, said that several working groups were being made to meet the needs of families, including legal assistance, loan application assistance, housing coordination and others.

Brock added that the Department of Labor would also be offering employment opportunities for those affected by the Hill Country floods, though details are unavailable at this time.

For those who need it, a one-stop resource shop will soon be available, thanks to a facility from James Avery.

Kerr County Commissioner of Precinct Two, Rich Paces, said that anyone wanting to learn more about flood recovery efforts can attend his Town Hall meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville.

