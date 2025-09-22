Former NASA project manager provides timeline updates for implementation of Kerr County flood warning system

The Kerr County Commissioners Court are expected to meet Monday to discuss flood recovery, the city’s budget and community and public items.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County Commissioners Court met on Monday to discuss continued flood recovery efforts and several community items.

County Judge Rob Kelly stated that 1.3 million cubic yards of debris had been removed from the Guadalupe River, and crews were still working.

Flooding on July 4 killed over 100 people across Kerr County, dumping approximately 100 billion gallons of rain.

Tom Moser, a former Kerr County commissioner and project manager for NASA, provided a one-month update on a flood warning system approved in an August meeting.

The team responsible to implement the system includes Kerr County, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the City of Kerrville and the City of Ingram.

Moser stated that the team is currently in the midst of establishing the requirements for the system’s design, development, testing procedures and evaluation.

Moser said a team of contractors is expected to be selected for the system’s design and development phase between January 2026 and March 2026.

The prediction and projection components of the system, as well as tests, are estimated to be advanced by June 2026, according to Moser.

“The prediction will predict a flood well in advance of when it is going to occur,” said Moser. “The warning device triggers can trigger automatically sirens, cellphones, etc.”

Commissioners also approved a slew of items, including its 911 budget, items for Kerr County Animal Service and a proclamation for Suicide Prevention Month in the county.

Kelly said the county would likely be reeling from PTSD impacts from the flood for a while. He urged the community to remain sensitive to mental health issues.

