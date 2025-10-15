New Braunfels ISD suspends secondary student access to libraries to review its 190K+ materials

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Independent School District has suspended secondary student access to its libraries while reviewing its current collection to align with the standards of a new state law.

The board of trustees unanimously voted on Monday to temporarily suspend library services for secondary schools to complete a “comprehensive review”, according to the district.

“The NBISD Board of Trustees is firmly committed to upholding the law as outlined in SB 13, which requires that school library materials remain free of content that is deemed to be ‘harmful material,’ ‘indecent content’ or ‘profane content,’ a news release from the district states.

Senate Bill 13 defines harmful material in part as “appeals to the prurient interest of a minor, in sex, nudity, or excretion; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors; and is utterly without redeeming social value for minors.”

According to the law, indecent content is described as “content that portrays sexual or excretory organs or activities in a way that is patently offensive.” Profane content is defined in the law as “grossly offensive language that is considered a public nuisance.”

SB 13 also “recognizes that parents are the primary decision makers regarding a student’s access to library material,” while encouraging schools to provide a library catalog transparency.

The district’s collection includes more than 195,000 books and resources, with secondary schools holding over 50,000 titles.

New Braunfels ISD stated that the district does not intend to permanently limit access to the libraries, but the suspension will remain in effect during the review.

It is unclear how long the review may take.

“Once the review is complete, we look forward to restoring full access to materials that meet the legal and educational criteria,” according to the district.

Elementary school libraries are not affected by the suspension.

