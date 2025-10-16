20 officers shot in 3 years: San Antonio police union calls for change

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officers Association President Danny Diaz is expressing frustration after two officers were shot while responding to a call, saying the incident underscores a troubling pattern of violence against law enforcement.

“It’s very frustrating and disheartening,” Diaz said. “I’m tired of going to hospitals.”

Diaz said 20 officers have been shot in the past three years. He added that morale among police is “at an all-time low,” and that there’s widespread frustration across the justice system.

Odon Paul Bustos, 36, was shot and killed by three officers on Wednesday morning outside a motel in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near West Military Drive, law enforcement sources told KSAT.

>> 2 officers shot on West Side; suspect killed, San Antonio police chief says

Bustos had three outstanding warrants from other agencies: Aggravated robbery, parole violation and obstructing a court order, records show.

None of the warrants were from SAPD at the time of the shooting.

Bustos had a criminal history in the San Antonio area and Dimmit County dating back to 2009, according to records with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He was on parole for the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting. The parole sentence was supposed to expire on Nov. 24, records show.

Bexar County court records show criminal charges of mail theft under 10 items and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon were both dismissed last year.

“Should be keeping these individuals in jail,” Diaz said. “He has a long history of criminal acts against persons. What is that saying to the citizens? What is that saying to the victims? Something’s got to change.”

Diaz visited both wounded officers at the hospital. He said one was shot in the elbow and backside, and the other was hit in the leg. Both are expected to recover.

“They’re in good spirits, which was good to see,” Diaz said.

WATCH BELOW: SAPOA president explains why morale is at an “all-time low”

Read more about the shooting: