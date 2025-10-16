Nearly four years since disappearance of Lina Khil on Northwest Side

(Copyright 2024 by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - All rights reserved.)

The image shows Lina Khil at the age she would be now, 7 years old.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been nearly four years since Lina Khil disappeared from a Northwest Side playground, and many in the San Antonio community haven’t forgotten her.

The then 3-year-old would now be about 7 years old. Lina vanished from the playground of her apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road, just north of Wurzbach Road, on Dec. 20, 2021.

Years after her disappearance, KSAT returned to the community where she was last seen.

“Yes, she’s still missing. I know that. I watch the news still about her,” one resident said.

“I used to see her dad walking down the streets looking for her every day,” another resident said.

We requested an update from the San Antonio police on this case. They didn’t have one.

The FBI is also involved in the search for Khil.

If you have any information about her disappearance, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.