San Antonio police looking for missing 17-year-old with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen off Commerce Street.

Jayson Andres Martinez was last contacted on Monday, Oct. 13, according to police.

Martinez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is right-handed. He has straight brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue collared shirt, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Police said Martinez has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.