Military families at standstill with autism care for kids since government shutdown

The federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 has continued to produce ripple effects.

Now, military families with children who have autism and rely on a service they consider “critical” say they’re eager for a resolution so their kids can resume receiving essential care.

Rebecca Brown’s 6-year-old daughter, Summer, relies on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. It’s something she’s received for the last 2½ years, for about 30 hours a week.

“When we initially got (Summer’s) autism diagnosis ... we thought that Summer would live with us forever. You know, we thought she’d be much more disabled than what she actually is, and that world opened up for her because of ABA services,” Brown said.

ABA therapy is a scientifically based therapy aimed at improving the behaviors and skills of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It focuses on using positive reinforcement and other evidence-based techniques to teach and modify behaviors.

It’s also very expensive. Some estimates suggest it can cost up to $150 an hour. An intensive 40-hour per week program could cost more than $62,000 per year.

Military families have access to ABA therapy through TRICARE, the health care program for active-duty and retired service members, their families and other eligible beneficiaries.

However, TRICARE halted payments for ABA services due to the government shutdown.

Integrated Behavior Solutions, where Brown’s daughter received ABA therapy, has furloughed most of its staff because of a lack of funding.

“I’m incredibly worried about these kids. There’s already a lack of access to our field," said Britt Sims, a board-certified behavior analyst and owner of Integrated Behavior Solutions.

The gap has already affected Brown’s daughter.

“She was a little bit off, things were different. Normally she’s very consistent and steady in being able to follow directions and she had a little of a rougher day in needing more direction,” Brown said.

“For someone with autism like Summer, consistency and routine are so important to being able to function,” Brown said.

Brown explained that before receiving ABA therapy, her daughter had difficulty communicating and with coordination. She said since starting therapy, her daughter has flourished.

“We would go somewhere (like the zoo) and Summer ... didn’t even look at the animals. Now, she knows all the animals, she knows the sounds they make,” Brown said.

Brown is anxious all those gains will be lost if the shutdown lingers and keeps her daughter from receiving ABA therapy. She’s eager for the federal government to reopen so kids like her daughter get the services they need to function.

“I am hoping that somebody will hear my story and take an interest and be willing to stand up for military families like mine and get us back to those services that we need,” Brown said.

