WATCH: Lavaca residents weigh in on Spurs arena vote

SAN ANTONIO – Would the San Antonio Spurs make a good neighbor, and is it worth it to help pay for their new home?

That’s the question facing residents in San Antonio’s Lavaca neighborhood, just south of the proposed site of a new $1.3 billion NBA arena.

Early voting begins Monday, when Bexar County voters will be asked to decide whether to put up to $311 million of a county venue tax on hotel stays and car rentals toward the project at Hemisfair.

WATCH BELOW: Who will pay for a new Spurs arena in downtown San Antonio? KSAT Explains

Under the current funding deal, the City of San Antonio would kick in up to $489 million, and the Spurs would cover at least $500 million. The county’s portion is the only part that will require public approval, but the current funding scheme would collapse if it does not pass.

KSAT visited the neighborhood around Labor Street Park in Lavaca, just a few blocks away from the proposed arena site, to get residents’ opinions on the arena vote.

WATCH BELOW: Lavaca residents share mixed views on proposed Spurs arena ahead of Nov. 4 election

Early voting runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 31, with election day set for Nov. 4.

