Goodwill San Antonio: Find affordable, authentic fashion for Muertos Fest and Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – At any Goodwill San Antonio store, people can find real vintage pieces at low prices, perfect for making authentic costumes not just for Halloween but also for Muertos Fest, taking place from Oct. 24-26.

“Be creative and just kind of have fun with it,” said Agosto Cuellar, manager of community events of Goodwill San Antonio. “That’s what it’s about. The Muertos Fest is about being inclusive, remembering our people that have passed and also giving thanks to the community because we’re all a part of it.”

Honoring those who have passed through creative sustainable looks, it’s what people can expect at Goodwill San Antonio’s fifth annual fashion show at Muertos Fest on Oct. 25. The event starts at 5:40 pm on the Nuevas stage.

Goodwill San Antonio is celebrating 80 years in the community in 2025, so the fashion show’s theme is decades. Looks from across those eras can be found in Goodwill stores.

“A lot of this stuff is actually from the era,” Cuellar said. “It’s from the 80s, from the 70s, and when you go to the costume shop, you’re buying stuff that’s a reproduction. You’re getting the real thing here.”

People can purchase a costume for less than $15, he said.

“Our tops start at $5.99,” Cuellar said. “Our skirts start at 5.99 as well. Something like this probably would be about $9.99 to $12.99.”

With a little creativity and time, shoppers can find Muertos Fest looks and Halloween costumes while helping people overcome barriers to employment.

“This is just another way to participate in community events and really show people that Goodwill is a place for you to find wonderful fashion while supporting our mission of changing lives to the power of work,” said Libby Castillo, the director of communications for Goodwill San Antonio.

