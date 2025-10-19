‘I’ll never forget’: CHRISTUS Children’s patient meets Jonas Brothers at San Antonio concert

Allison, a devoted Jonas Brothers fan, attended the show with her mother and siblings, enjoying VIP meet-and-greet passes courtesy of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO – A CHRISTUS Children’s patient had a memorable night on Saturday when she met her favorite band, the Jonas Brothers, during their concert at the Frost Bank Center.

“I’ve been a Jonas Brothers fan for years, so getting to see them live and actually meet them is something I’ll never forget,” Allison said in a news release.

Allison is a patient ambassador living with dysautonomia, a complex neurological condition that affects the autonomic nervous system, according to the release.

In the release, Theo Meyer, director of philanthropy for CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation, expressed appreciation for CMN Hospitals’ role in providing a meaningful experience to Allison.

“It means so much to me and my family to have this kind of support,” Allison said. “It’s been a tough journey, but moments like this remind me that there’s so much joy and kindness in the world.”

