Public Safety Committee to consider task force for mailbox security

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Public Safety Committee is meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss several community-related issues, including the possible creation of a temporary Mailbox Task Force.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at City Hall on 100 Military Plaza, according to the city’s agenda.

The proposal for a task force was made by District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito last year. This was due to the rise in mailbox theft since 2019.

“Replacing a single broken cluster mailbox can cost around $2,000-$3,000,” Gavito said in a Council Consideration Request. “Many communities have multiple boxes, and thieves will often hit each one in a night. This can quickly create an unmanageable cost burden for HOAs and increase frustration for residents.”

If the motion is approved, the task force would aim to:

Identify inefficient security measures and recommend ways to improve the investigation of cluster mailbox theft

Create a plan to address the issue locally

Recommend PR and educational activities to raise awareness of these crimes, prevention and what the consequences are for those who commit cluster mailbox theft

Provide recommendations or updates about new developments that incorporate cluster box unit (CBU) theft security measures

Let the City Council know about any actions being taken at the State or Federal level for mailbox theft

Gavito said potential members of the task force should be organizations such as the United States Postal Service, the San Antonio Police Department, impacted HOA communities, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and others.

Gavito also wants the committee to consider placing all-night lighting around HOAs with CBUs and other security measures, the request said.

Deputy City Manager María Villagómez and Chief of Police William McManus will be at the meeting to speak further on the issue, the agenda said.

