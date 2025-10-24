Alamo Trust CEO out of position amid rebukes from state leaders

Exterior view of the historic Alamo shortly after sunrise.

SAN ANTONIO – Kate Rogers, president and CEO of the Alamo Trust Inc., is out of her role amid a week that included rebukes from two state leaders.

The switch comes after a Columbus Day social media post included a reference to Indigenous Peoples’ Day and a resurfaced dissertation that allegedly misrepresents the site’s history, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

KSAT attempted to reach out to Rogers by email Friday morning; however, an automatic reply stated that Rogers “is no longer at Alamo Trust Inc.”

The email directed inquiries to two other Alamo officials.

Additionally, Rogers’ page on The Alamo’s website returns a 404 error message. The page formerly said Rogers served as president and CEO of the Alamo Trust, the nonprofit overseeing the site.

On Monday, an X account for The Alamo posted two messages: one wishing its followers a happy Columbus Day, and another recognizing Indigenous people, the Texas Tribune reported.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham responded on X, calling the posts “frankly unacceptable.”

By Tuesday, the message referencing Indigenous Peoples’ Day was removed. Buckingham’s agency oversees the Alamo.

On Thursday, Patrick sounded off and called for Rogers’ resignation over views expressed in a 2023 doctoral dissertation, including disagreement with Republican leaders and storytelling decisions about the site’s history.

It is not immediately clear what specifically prompted Rogers’ departure. The Alamo has not issued an official statement as of Friday morning.

The Alamo site is currently under construction on a visitor center and new museum as part of a $550 million redevelopment plan. The museum is expected to be completed in 2027.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.

