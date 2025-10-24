Line worker dies after ‘apparent electrocution’ in Marion, authorities say

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION, Texas – A line worker died after an “apparent electrocution” in Marion, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal said rescue crews responded Thursday afternoon near Wetz Street in Marion.

The male worker was working about 175 feet off the ground, the post stated. His identity has not yet been released.

“Due to the high-voltage environment and significant safety challenges, rescue crews worked diligently and carefully to recover the victim,” the post stated.

CPS Energy responded to the scene to secure electrical hazards.

