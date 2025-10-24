Skip to main content
Local News

Pleasanton man arrested after fleeing traffic stop at more than 100 mph with drugs, police say

Demetrio Cepeda, 44, faces drug possession, manufacturing charges among others

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Demetrio Cepeda, 44, was arrested by the Pleasanton Police Department after fleeing a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. During the chase, Cepeda allegedly dumped a backpack containing a "large quantity" of marijuana and methamphetamines, police said. (Pleasanton Police Department)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A Pleasanton man was arrested after he sped away from a traffic stop at speeds greater than 100 mph, prompting a standoff, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Demetrio Cepeda, 44, is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Pleasanton police said in a news release.

After fleeing from the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, police said Cepeda discarded a backpack containing a “large quantity” of methamphetamines and marijuana. Officers also located heroin inside his vehicle, according to the release.

An Atascosa County deputy later located Cepeda’s vehicle, the department said. Officers received a tip that Cepeda was hiding in a nearby shed.

Following a brief standoff, police said Cepeda surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

