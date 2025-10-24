Pleasanton man arrested after fleeing traffic stop at more than 100 mph with drugs, police say

Demetrio Cepeda, 44, was arrested by the Pleasanton Police Department after fleeing a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. During the chase, Cepeda allegedly dumped a backpack containing a "large quantity" of marijuana and methamphetamines, police said.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A Pleasanton man was arrested after he sped away from a traffic stop at speeds greater than 100 mph, prompting a standoff, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Demetrio Cepeda, 44, is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Pleasanton police said in a news release.

After fleeing from the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, police said Cepeda discarded a backpack containing a “large quantity” of methamphetamines and marijuana. Officers also located heroin inside his vehicle, according to the release.

An Atascosa County deputy later located Cepeda’s vehicle, the department said. Officers received a tip that Cepeda was hiding in a nearby shed.

Following a brief standoff, police said Cepeda surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

