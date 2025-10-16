10 kilograms of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl seized at downtown hotel, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Ten kilograms of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl were seized at a downtown hotel, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news conference on Thursday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the seizure happened on Wednesday night at the Tru by Hilton hotel on East Houston Street.

Yolanda Ramos Ponce, 38, and Tomas Hernandez Jr., 22, were arrested on drug possession charges, Salazar said.

Salazar referred to the duo as “low-level mules” and said that investigators are working to “find a bigger fish.”

Authorities had executed a search warrant in a room at the hotel after receiving a tip.

Upon arrival, Salazar said investigators discovered that the drugs were being stored in a secondary room.

Salazar also said the drugs had a street value worth between $500,000 and $800,000.

He stated that fentanyl is typically used as an “ingredient to drive addiction” and that the drug is 50 times more addictive than crack cocaine.

Salazar added that upwards of 90% of fentanyl brought into the U.S. is done so by U.S. citizens.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted BCSO in this seizure. The investigation remains ongoing.

