Fentanyl Awareness Walk sets new attendance record in third annual event

Community members joined together to speak about the dangers of fentanyl at the third annual Fentanyl Walk in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people gathered for the third annual Soles Walking for Souls event, marking the largest turnout yet for the fentanyl awareness walk.

The event, organized by Angel Moms — mothers who have lost children to fentanyl poisoning — served as both a memorial walk and a community resource fair.

“I would have not dreamed in one million years that this would have happened to my kid. That’s why I do what I do because it is so unbelievable,” said Kim Gillihan, who lost her 14-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones issued a proclamation with advocates at the third annual Fentanyl Walk on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (KSAT 12)

Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones were in attendance for the event.

Abbott said the record attendance demonstrates growing community concern about fentanyl’s impact.

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the third annual Fentanyl Walk in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (KSAT 12)

Organizers distributed Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, while various community service organizations provided resources to attending families.

Angel Moms continues their local advocacy efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl experimentation among youth.

Angel Moms hosted the third annual Fentanyl Walk in San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. KSAT 12 anchor Courtney Friedman, left, was the emcee for the event. (KSAT 12)

