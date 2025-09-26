SAN ANTONIO – Texas has lost 7,000 innocent lives to fentanyl poisoning since 2019, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. This crisis affects families and communities across the state.

Fentanyl’s deadly strength and where it hides

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, often prescribed for severe pain. But illicit fentanyl is being mixed into other drugs to boost potency without users knowing. Just two milligrams can be deadly, depending on body size and tolerance.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns that fentanyl’s strength makes it a leading cause of overdose deaths nationwide. Counterfeit pills have been found with doses more than twice the lethal amount.

How naloxone saves lives in the fentanyl crisis

Fentanyl acts fast, producing euphoria, pain relief and sedation. But overdose or poising can cause respiratory failure, coma and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say synthetic opioids like fentanyl drive most overdose deaths in the U.S.

Naloxone, with the brand name Narcan, can reverse an opioid overdose quickly by blocking opioid receptors and restoring breathing. It works for 30 to 90 minutes but may require multiple doses. Calling 911 remains critical to get immediate medical help.

KSAT Community Town Hall: Fentanyl poisoning: Know the truth, save a life

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Courtney Friedman will host a live discussion titled “Fentanyl poisoning: Know the truth, save a life.”

Guests include Angel Moms who have all lost children from fentanyl poising. They helped create the organization Soles Walking 4 Souls, a nonprofit focused on raising awareness and preventing fentanyl tragedies.

State Rep. John Lujan, who has worked with the Angel Moms since before their 2023 annual fentanyl awareness event, will also join the conversation.

Additionally, Wendell Campbell, a drug intelligence officer with Houston HIDTA and former DEA agent, will share his expertise.

Fighting fentanyl poisoning: community events and resources

Soles Walking 4 Souls honors lives lost and empowers communities through education. The group’s third- annual Fentanyl Awareness Walk will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 at The Greenline in San Antonio. The event supports grieving families and calls the community to action.

This is a fight that affects us all. Awareness, education and community support can save lives.

The mission of Soles Walking 4 Souls is to honor those lost to fentanyl poisoning and stop more tragedies by raising awareness, educating communities and empowering people.

Each year, their Fentanyl Awareness Walk brings together families, advocates and community leaders to remember loved ones, support each other and highlight the dangers of illicit fentanyl.

