SAISD to host Reimagine community meetings First meetings happen Saturday San Antonio ISD central office in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is moving forward with the next phase of its “Rightsizing” efforts following the closure of more than a dozen campuses.
On Saturday, the district with host two Reimagine community meetings on campuses that are set to get new tenants soon. In September, the district put out a call for businesses to answer its Request for Proposal (RFP).
KSAT has filed an Open Records Request to find out which businesses and organizations answered the RFP. We have not yet received that information.
During the community meetings, people will have the chance to tour the facilities, hear the presentation from organizations being considered and ask questions.
The meetings are
as scheduled: Douglass Elementary School - Saturday 10/25 at 9 a.m. Lamar Elementary School - Saturday 10/25 at 1 p.m. Brewer Academy - Monday 10/27 at 5 p.m. Gonzales Elementary School - Tuesday 10/28 at 5 p.m. Pickett Academy - Thursday 10/30 at 5 p.m.
